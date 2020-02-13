You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City contractor faces multiple felony charges
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City contractor has been charged with a felony for taking more than $11,000 from a client and then failing to do any work.

Troy Michael Risdal, 45, is charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony.

Troy Risdal

Risdal

According to a criminal complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Risdal entered into an agreement to do repair work on a client's home following a 2017 summer hail storm. The client needed a roof, gutters, downspouts, siding and a broken window replaced. The total cost of the repair work was $18,736.66. The complaint said the client provided a cashier's check for $9,000 that was made out to Frontier Contracting LLC and dated Nov. 30, 2017. He signed another check for $2,245 dated June 20, 2018 and gave it to Risdal. The remaining balance was due upon completion of the contract work.

Risdal was to start on the repair work on July 27, 2018. That work was to be completed by Aug. 19, 2018. When Risdal failed to begin the work, the client attempted to contact Risdal via text message, but he only received excuses from Risdal as to why the work was not done, according to the complaint. At one point, the complaint said the client asked for his money back, which Risdal never paid. The client filed a report with the Sioux City Police Department last month.

Risdal is charged with another count of first-degree theft, as well as second-degree theft, a class D felony, in two separate cases. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

