Sioux City contractor gets probation for bilking customers of $40,000

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City contractor who collected thousands of dollars from customers and then never showed up to do the work has been placed on probation.

District Judge Roger Sailer on Monday suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Troy Risdal, 45, on three years probation for one count of first-degree theft and two counts of second-degree theft. Risdal also must pay $40,771 in restitution to his victims.

Risdal entered into an agreement with a client to fix his roof, gutters, downspouts, siding and a broken window after a 2017 summer hail storm. The client paid Risdal $11,245 up front by June 2018, and the remainder was to be paid after the work's scheduled completion two months later. Risdal never showed up to do the work and did not repay the client after he asked for his money back.

Risdal also collected $25,640 up front to buy building materials to build a new garage for another client in August 2018 but never bought the materials, dropped off any materials or did any of the work.

In June 2019, Risdal wrote five checks totaling $3,886 to Ready Mix GGC Concrete on a checking account that had been closed.

