Sioux City Council members speak on recent gun-related crimes

SIOUX CITY -- City Council members sought to provide reassurance to the public Monday in the wake of an uptick in gun-related incidents that have occurred in Sioux City in recent days.

"I do think we are seeing an increase in serious crimes," Councilman Alex Watters said. "I spoke with the city manager, as well as members of our police force. I can assure you they're doing everything they can to address these situations."

Capri Rogers, 34, of Sioux City, was arrested Saturday night on several felony charges, including kidnapping and firearms violations, following a shooting incident in the 1800 block of Jackson Street. Sioux City police found a maroon Honda Odyssey with the front passenger window shot out and a bullet hole in the hood, as well as "multiple projectile impact holes" in a garage.

On Sunday night, officers responded to a 911 call after a female said her boyfriend, Agustin J. Sanchez Jr., 35, of Sioux City, pointed a gun at her, proceeding to shoot it next to her head. Sanchez allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle, which he crashed in the 4000 block of Jackson Street. Officers located the gun inside of the vehicle. Sanchez has been charged with attempted murder and other felony charges related to the incident.

Then, early Monday morning, police were dispatched to Uncle Dave's Bar in the 1400 block of West Third Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

These three incidents occurred less than a week after a 16-year-old was shot multiple times by an unknown man, while he was walking in the 700 block of 18th St., the morning of March 29. The teen, who was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, told authorities that the man started a physical altercation with him. During that altercation, the suspect produced a handgun and shot the teen, who then ran from the scene of the shooting, according to police.

"A lot of these situations are stemming from previous situations, or might be populations that our police force has really been focusing and concentrating their efforts on and are doing everything they can to curb that violence," Watters said.

Overall violent crime in Sioux City increased by 4% last year, while total crime decreased by 3%, according to preliminary data released in February by the Sioux City Police Department. A total of 423 violent crimes were reported in 2021, compared to 407 the previous year. In a statement released along with the data, Police Chief Rex Mueller noted that many of the violent crimes reported were gun-related.

"Our police are dealing with this situation where our state has become a constitutional carry state and guns are around," Councilman Matthew O'Kane said. "It's a very tense situation to have to do your job in, so if you see an officer out, they definitely need the support of their community behind them."

