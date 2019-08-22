{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City husband and wife charged with harboring a Guatemalan girl who accused the husband of raping her have arrived at the Woodbury County Jail and will be seen by a federal judge Thursday afternoon. 

According to a federal court filing, Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas, 37, and Amy Francisco, 40, will have an initial appearance and arraignment hearing at 3 p.m. Thursday before Chief United States Magistrate Judge Kelly K.E. Mahoney. 

The couple was ordered by a judge in California late last month to return to Iowa. 

Both have been indicted in federal court in Sioux City on two counts of encouraging an alien to come to or enter the United States in violation of law. Francisco-Nicolas also is charged with unlawful possession of identification documents.

The couple is accused of taking the 17-year-old girl and her father into their Hamilton Boulevard home, where, court documents say, Francisco-Nicolas raped the girl five times during her five-day stay. The girl escaped after Francisco-Nicolas left her door unlocked, and she was found wandering Sioux City streets on June 5.

