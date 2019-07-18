SIOUX CITY -- Two Sioux City residents were sentenced to jail Thursday after pleading guilty to housing dogs in a small pen in which they were forced to live in mud, urine and feces.
Blake Dandurand, 32, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to eight simple misdemeanor counts of animal neglect -- no death or serious injury. Magistrate Dan VanderLinden sentenced Dandurand to eight days in jail, crediting him for one day already served. Dandurand was scheduled to serve his sentence in August.
Jamie Dandurand, 31, also pleaded guilty to eight counts of animal neglect and was sentenced to seven days in jail. VanderLinden gave her credit for seven days already served.
Both must pay $260 in fines.
The eight small dogs of various breeds were discovered April 11 living in a 4-foot by 4-foot pen in a cellar-type basement with a dirt floor at a home in the 1400 block of Virginia Street. The dogs had no room to move around and slept in their own urine and feces. According to court documents, an animal control officer described the odor in the room as horrific.
The dogs' hair was covered with mud and feces and was so matted and caked that the animals had to be shaved because workers at the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center could not remove the filth.
The dogs had been living in the conditions for a significant period of time, and, according to court documents, Blake Dandurand said he let the dogs out only eight to 10 times a year.