Sioux City couple sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
Sioux City couple sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man and woman have each been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Adam Holbrook, 34, was sentenced to 61 months in prison and Stephanie Holbrook, 33, received a 90-month prison sentence. Both had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the two conspired with others to sell more than 3 pounds of meth from September 2018 through April. They sold nearly 1 pound of meth four times to a person who was cooperating with law enforcement.

