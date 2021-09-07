Sioux City CPA charged with filing false tax returns

SIOUX CITY -- A partner at Sioux City's oldest accounting firm faces accusations of filing false personal income tax returns and providing fraudulent information to IRS auditors.

A grand jury indictment charges David Schmit, 61, of Sioux City, with three counts of filing false tax returns for the 2012-14 tax years and one count of corruptly obstructing and impeding the due administration of the internal revenue code.

Schmit, a partner at King, Reinsch, Prosser & Co., also known as KRP, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

The indictment alleges that in his personal tax returns Schmit incorrectly reported and overstated certain deductions by failing to reduce the purchase price by the value of a depreciated trade-in for farm equipment, resulting in under-reported income. He also is accused of providing fraudulent invoices/receipts to the Internal Revenue Service during an audit. The allegations to not pertain to any of his clients.

Schmit denied the allegations in a statement released by his attorney, Mark Weinhardt, of Des Moines.