Sioux City data shows rise in violent crime between 2020 and 2021

SIOUX CITY -- Overall violent crime in Sioux City increased by 4% last year, while total crime decreased by 3%, according to preliminary data released by the Sioux City Police Department Monday.

A total of 423 violent crimes were reported in 2021, compared to 407 the previous year. The number of overall crimes decreased from 3,104 in 2020 to 3,007 in 2021.

Police Chief Rex Mueller noted in a statement that many of the violent crimes reported were gun-related.

"Clearly the continued rise in violent crime is a cause for concern," Mueller said. "Many of these violent crimes are gun-related, and current departmental initiatives are doing a very good job of identifying and prosecuting our most dangerous local offenders."

The city saw increases in forcible rape (36 in 2020 to 62 in 2021), aggravated assault (290 in 2020 to 305 in 2021) and arson (16 in 2020 to 26 in 2021).

There were decreases in murder and non-negligent manslaughter (6 in 2020 to 4 in 2021), robbery (75 in 2020 to 52 in 2021), burglary (501 in 2020 to 416 in 2021) and motor vehicle theft (273 in 2020 to 237 in 2021).

Mueller credited increased efforts by residents and businesses to help reduce property crime rates.

Total property crime decreased by 4%, from 2,697 in 2020 to 2,584 in 2021, according to the data. The department makes efforts to inform and educate the public on ways to prevent crime and reduce opportunities for thieves, according to the statement.

The statement said the department continues to utilize a "major offender" approach to identify, investigate and charge those committing violence in the community. The department partners with other area agencies to share evidence and intelligence and also works with local and federal prosecutors to ensure that violent offenders receive appropriate sentences for their crimes.

Sioux City's official crime statistics will be finalized later in the year, according to the statement.

