Sioux City duo charged with robbery pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY -- Two men charged with a Sioux City robbery in which one of them was stabbed with a sword have pleaded not guilty.

Bumatet Duop, 23, of Omaha, and Kuyien Kang, 24, of Sioux City, both entered written pleas in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Kang faces an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on Jan. 17, Kang and Duop entered an apartment at 1716 Nebraska St., where Kang pulled out a gun and said "this is a robbery" and hit a man inside the apartment in the head with the gun before Duop took $80 in cash from the man's pockets.

A second man in the apartment grabbed his sword and pointed it at Kang, who then fired at least one shot. The man stabbed Kang in the abdomen before Duop ripped it from the man's hands and fled with Kang, who collapsed outside his own apartment building in the 500 block of 17th Street. Footage from a surveillance camera showed Kang give the gun and an ammunition magazine to Duop, who left around the side of the building, court documents said.

Kang was found bleeding by a Sioux City police officer and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.