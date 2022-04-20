 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Sioux City FBI office investigating Santee woman's death

  • 0
FBI logo

SANTEE, Neb. -- FBI agents from the Sioux City office have taken over the investigation of a Santee woman found dead earlier this week on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Northeast Nebraska.

The body of Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, was found Monday on the reservation. She was reported missing on March 27.

Because of the ongoing investigation, the FBI is not releasing any details about the case, including where Wabasha's body was found or the cause of death.

The FBI's involvement indicates that Wabasha's death may be a homicide. The federal agency is responsible for investigating the most serious crimes on Indian reservations in which the victim and/or other people of interest are Native American.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley and Leonard Strand, U.S. District Court Judge, discuss politics and the selection of district court judges in Iowa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News