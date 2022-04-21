Sioux City FBI office looking into death of 19-year-old Santee woman

SANTEE, Neb. -- FBI agents from the Sioux City office have taken over the investigation of a Santee woman found dead earlier this week on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Northeast Nebraska.

The body of Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, was found Monday on the reservation. She was reported missing on March 27.

Because of the ongoing investigation, the FBI is not releasing any details about the case, including where Wabasha's body was found or the cause of death.

The FBI's involvement indicates that Wabasha's death may be a homicide. The federal agency is responsible for investigating the most serious crimes on Indian reservations in which the victim and/or other people of interest are Native American.

