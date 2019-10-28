{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue are battling a residential fire Monday morning at 1612 West 14th St.

At 8:15 a.m., Sioux City Police were alerted to the house fire. According to firefighters, smoke was seen coming from the roof of the residence.

Check back for further updates on this breaking story.

