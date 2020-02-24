You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City Fire Rescue on scene of mid-city fire
Sioux City Fire Rescue on scene of mid-city fire

UPDATE: Sioux City Fire Rescue responders say that the home located at 1310 1/2 Iowa St. had been red-tagged since November 2019.

Nobody was living at the residence at the time of the fire, Sioux City Fire Rescue's Joe Rodriguez said at the scene. 

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue is on the scene of a structure fire on the 1300 block of Iowa Street.

The call came shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. The house was believed to have been red-tagged prior to the fire. Be aware that this area is being blocked to traffic. 

Check back to the Sioux City Journal as more details become available.

