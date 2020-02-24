Sioux City Fire Rescue on scene of mid-city fire

A house at 1310 1/2 Iowa St. was damaged by fire Monday morning. Redtagged since Nov. 2019, the home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is not yet known.
As part of a plea agreement, 11 counts of first-degree theft, three counts of second-degree theft and one count of commission of a specified unlawful activity were dismissed. The man's licenses at three dealerships were revoked.
The two are accused of committing four burglaries in rural Le Mars, Merrill and Hinton in November. Investigators recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property that included purses, jewelry, tools, guns and a guitar.
The man will also serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence in which he will be on parole after completing his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison.
In a statement read to the court, Ryan Toel's parents said they do not blame Darrick Toel, Ryan's cousin, for their son's death. "This is an accident that could have gone either way. We will forever be family and always be there for you," they said.
