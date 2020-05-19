You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City fire started by cigarette on mattress
Sioux City fire started by cigarette on mattress

Fire stock rig

SIOUX CITY -- The conditions of two brothers who were injured in a Sioux City house fire have improved, and the blaze started when a lit cigarette burned a mattress.

Sioux City Fire Rescue in a Tuesday release identified the recovering men as Franklin Barclay, 64, and Darrold Barclay, 60. The fire occurred just after 8 p.m. Sunday, at a residence at 1613 W. 15th St.

Firefighters learned two residents were in the home, and removed the men from the second floor.

The Barclays were transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City in critical condition. Both were later transferred via helicopter to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The conditions of both Barclays was upgraded to stable on Tuesday, the release said. An investigation into the cause of this fire revealed a lit cigarette ignited a mattress in the upstairs bedroom.

There were no working smoke alarms in the house and the second floor was severely damaged.

