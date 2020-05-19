Sioux City fire started by cigarette on mattress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The conditions of two brothers who were injured in a Sioux City house fire have improved, and the blaze started when a lit cigarette burned a mattress.

Sioux City Fire Rescue in a Tuesday release identified the recovering men as Franklin Barclay, 64, and Darrold Barclay, 60. The fire occurred just after 8 p.m. Sunday, at a residence at 1613 W. 15th St.

Firefighters learned two residents were in the home, and removed the men from the second floor.

The Barclays were transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City in critical condition. Both were later transferred via helicopter to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The conditions of both Barclays was upgraded to stable on Tuesday, the release said. An investigation into the cause of this fire revealed a lit cigarette ignited a mattress in the upstairs bedroom.

There were no working smoke alarms in the house and the second floor was severely damaged.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.