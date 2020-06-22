You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City fugitive apprehended in Morningside
Sioux City fugitive apprehended in Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- A man sought by the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force was arrested on June 17.

The Marshals Office said they received a tip that Tony Soule, 38, was at a Morningside residence. Sioux City Police responded and arrested Soule. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

Soule

Soule was wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violation of his parole. He was on parole for felony drug charges and two counts of being a habitual offender.

