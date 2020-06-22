Sioux City fugitive apprehended in Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- A man sought by the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force was arrested on June 17.
The Marshals Office said they received a tip that Tony Soule, 38, was at a Morningside residence. Sioux City Police responded and arrested Soule. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.
Soule was wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violation of his parole. He was on parole for felony drug charges and two counts of being a habitual offender.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.