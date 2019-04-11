SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who had been sought by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force was arrested during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
Deloyd Fields, 40, was taken into custody by Sioux City Police. Although Fields allegedly lied about his identity, a police officer who happened to be a part time USMS officer, came to the scene to identify him.
Fields was wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violation of his parole. He was on parole for second-degree burglary.
Fields has been booked into the Woodbury County Jail.