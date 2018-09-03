SIOUX CITY -- A woman sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force was arrested on Saturday.
The Marshals Office said they received a tip that Angela Zavala, 21, could be found at a location in North Sioux City. North Sioux City officers arrested her without incident.
Zavala was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating her probation. She is on probation after being convicted of bringing drugs into the Woodbury County Jail.
Arrested with Zavala was Angelo Campbell, who was wanted in Woodbury County on two counts of contempt of court.
Both Zavala and Campbell were booked into Union County Jail, where they are awaiting extradition back to Iowa.