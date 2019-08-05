{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa fugitive Task Force was arrested in Nebraska on July 30.

Tristan Bailey Rogers, 24, was initially booked into the Thurston County Jail. He has since been extradited back to the Woodbury County Jail where he awaits his court hearing. 

Rogers was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for absence from custody and contempt of court related to felony domestic abuse. He also has a related mittimus to serve 365 days in the Woodbury County Jail.

