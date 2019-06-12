SIOUX CITY -- A man sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
Travis Hurni, 46, of Sioux City, was seen entering a house in Leeds. Sioux City Police officers, Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies and U.S. Marshals deputies entered the home, discovering Hurni hiding in a bathroom.
Hurni, who was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for felony drug and eluding crimes, was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.