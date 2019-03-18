SIOUX CITY -- Two people wanted by the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force have both surrendered and turned themselves over to authorities.
Charles Boettcher, 52, who was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for two counts of violating the sex offender registry, surrendered on March 14. He was released from the Woodbury County Jail after posting bond.
Lisa Bowder, 30, who was wanted by the Sioux City Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Office for possession of a stolen firearm, surrendered on March 15. She is currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail.