Sioux City gas station clerk facing felony charges after reportedly spitting on officers

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City gas station clerk is facing a series of felony charges after she reportedly spat on officers during an arrest, aware of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to criminal complaints, at around 10:51 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 900 block of West Seventh Street, where they found 43-year-old Brenda Lee Louis "highly intoxicated, with red, watery bloodshot eyes" while at work. Observers called the police after seeing her drunkenly knocking items off the shelf.

Louis's husband asked that she not be arrested "because she is violent when drunk and was court ordered not to consume alcohol."

Upon her arrival at the jail, Louis allegedly became physically non-compliant and spit on, or at, three corrections officers and the arresting officer. She did so "knowing the current COVID-19 pandemic," according to a criminal complaint.

She faces four felony counts of assault on an officer, in addition to public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor, and failure to comply with a court order. She was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $1,000 bond.

