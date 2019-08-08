{{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Sioux City teenager has been arrested on suspicion of making an online threat to shoot a Storm Lake girl in January.

Sioux City police arrested Rachel Bowman, 18, Wednesday on a charge of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. She will be transferred to Buena Vista County to face the charge.

Storm Lake police on Jan. 10 responded to a report that a 15-year-old female Storm Lake High School student had received threats on social media.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Storm Lake girl for third-degree harassment, and identified Bowman as a second suspect but could not locate her.

According to court documents, Bowman sent the 15-year-old a message that she was going to "pop a bullet" in her. Storm Lake police issued an arrest warrant for Bowman in January and sought help from the Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Sheriff's Office to locate her.

