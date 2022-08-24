 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City homeowner fires shot during confrontation with intoxicated man

SIOUX CITY — Police say a homeowner fired a shot into the ground Wednesday morning during a confrontation with an intoxicated man, who came onto his property in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. 

No one was injured and no property was damaged during the incident, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department. 

At 10:29 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of La Plante Ave. 

According to the statement, responding officers found a homeowner, who stated that he had been working in his yard when an unknown intoxicated person came onto his property and started a confrontation with him. 

The statement said the homeowner moved to his backyard to get away from the subject who followed and continued to attempt to provoke a fight.

"The homeowner then armed himself with a handgun, told the other man to leave, and fired a shot into the ground," the statement said. 

The other man, who was later identified as 34-year-old Anthony Reyes, left and was located a short distance away by officers. Reyes, of Sioux City, was charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. 

The statement said the matter will also be referred to the Woodbury County Attorney's Office for review of the homeowner who fired the shot.

Police car
