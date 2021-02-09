Sioux City homicide suspect arrested in Alabama

SIOUX CITY -- A suspect in a Nov. 1 fatal shooting in Sioux City was arrested Monday in Alabama.

Members of the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force took Roderick Banks, 36, of Sioux City, into custody in Prichard, Alabama, without incident.

Banks is currently being held in the Mobile County Jail in Alabama and awaits extradition to Iowa.

Banks was wanted on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder for the Nov. 1 death of Solomon Blackbird, who was found with a single gunshot wound in the chest near Park Place Apartments in the 2600 block of Douglas Street. Blackbird, 33, of Sioux City, died later at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Police have said the shooting was possibly related to a drug deal between the two men. Sioux City community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said Tuesday that a .380 handgun was recovered in Sioux City shortly after the shooting. Testing has confirmed it was the weapon used in the shooting, he said.

Sioux City police sought the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, which includes a member of the Sioux City Police Department, to locate Banks. Through its investigation and tips, the task force determined that Banks had fled to Alabama. The Gulf Coast Fugitive Task force was notified and asked to find and arrest him.