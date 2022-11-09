Sioux City homicide suspect formally charged with murder

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager suspected of fatally shooting his cousin and a friend has been formally charged with murder.

Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis on Tuesday filed a trial information charging Joseph Cruz with two counts of second-degree murder.

District Judge Robert Tiefenthaler scheduled arraignment for Nov. 28 in Woodbury County District Court. Second-degree murder is a Class B felony that carries a 50-year prison sentence.

Cruz, 19, remains in custody, held on a $300,000 bond.

He is charged with the Oct. 29 shooting deaths of Anthony Williams, 19, and Carlos Aguirre, 21, inside a house at 1421 W. Fifth St.

Officers were called to the scene at 2:15 a.m. and found both men unresponsive and lying on the kitchen floor. Aguirre, who had been shot at least twice, was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams was pronounced dead later at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Cruz arrived at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's at 2:42 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to court documents, Williams and Cruz were cousins, and Aguirre was described as a friend with whom Cruz "recently began having issues over firearms."

Prior to the shooting, Cruz wanted a gun Aguirre possessed and they began fighting over it, court documents said. Cruz eventually gained possession of the gun and fired several rounds, striking Aguierre and Williams.

In an interview with police, court documents said, Cruz admitted to shooting Aguirre out of anger but denied shooting Williams, saying he would not shoot his own cousin. He said he didn't remember how Williams was shot.

When arrested, Cruz also was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing serious injury in connection with an Aug. 21 shooting in which Cruz is suspected of shooting another man in the back in the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue.

Loomis on Tuesday filed a motion to dismiss those charges, saying further investigation was needed in the case. Tiefenthaler granted the motion.