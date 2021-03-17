Sioux City homicide suspect seeks to be tried as juvenile

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

SIOUX CITY -- One of three young men facing a first-degree murder charge related to a Jan. 1 shooting at a Morningside house party is seeking to be tried as a juvenile.

Public defender Andrew Munger on Tuesday filed a request to transfer Carlos Morales' case to juvenile court. Munger said in his motion that Morales was under age 18 at the time of the shooting.

Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings has resisted the motion, saying that Morales turned 18 just 10 days after the shooting and that he was 18 when arrested.

District Judge Roger Sailer scheduled a hearing for April 26 in Woodbury County District Court.

Morales, of Sioux City, is scheduled to stand trial on May 11 on charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.

His brother, Christopher Morales, 19, and Anthony Bauer, 18, both of Sioux City, face the same charges and are scheduled for trial on April 27 and May 11, respectively.