Sioux City homicide suspect seeks to be tried as juvenile

SIOUX CITY -- One of three young men facing a first-degree murder charge related to a Jan. 1 shooting at a Morningside house party is seeking to be tried as a juvenile.
Public defender Andrew Munger on Tuesday filed a request to transfer Carlos Morales' case to juvenile court. Munger said in his motion that Morales was under age 18 at the time of the shooting.
Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings has resisted the motion, saying that Morales turned 18 just 10 days after the shooting and that he was 18 when arrested.
District Judge Roger Sailer scheduled a hearing for April 26 in Woodbury County District Court.
Morales, of Sioux City, is scheduled to stand trial on May 11 on charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.
His brother, Christopher Morales, 19, and Anthony Bauer, 18, both of Sioux City, face the same charges and are scheduled for trial on April 27 and May 11, respectively.
The three are accused of firing at least 27 shots into a house at 2636 Walker St., where 20-25 people were gathered for a New Year's party shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Mia Kritis, 18, was struck and killed and three others were injured.
Christopher Morales was arrested two days later in possession of a 9mm handgun that has since been linked to the shooting. Carlos Morales and Bauer were arrested Jan. 13.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, the three would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
All remain in custody.
Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, who is accused of driving the three men to and from the house, has pleaded not guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her trial is scheduled for April 13. She is free on bond.