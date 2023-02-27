SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged in a fatal stabbing Friday has been ordered held on a $500,000 bond.

Magistrate Melinda Wicks ordered the bond and appointed the public defender's office to represent Nathaniel Parker III, 30, who was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 8.

Parker is suspected of stabbing William Harlan Jr., 48, of Sioux City, who was found suffering from multiple stab wounds Friday night in an apartment building at 414 11th St. He later died of his wounds at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Parker is accused of stabbing Harlan in the chest while the two were riding in a vehicle. According to court documents, the vehicle pulled up in front of the apartment building, and Parker pulled Harlan out of the vehicle and onto the ground. Parker and another male were seen carrying Harlan into an apartment inside the building.

Parker was trying to hide in the apartment's bathroom when police arrived, court documents said. A knife wrapped in a shirt was found hidden above the ceiling tiles in the apartment.

During police questioning, Parker said he was high on methamphetamine, and police found him in possession of 0.85 grams of the illegal substance, court documents said.