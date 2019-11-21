Sioux City hotel room murder suspect waives right to speedy trial

Oyadare did not say who the expert is and what possible defense he or she has been asked to explore. Common defenses are mental incompetence and intoxication.

Andreasen granted Oyadare an extension to file a notice of defense by Jan. 10, and another status hearing will be scheduled for that month. He did not set a trial date.

First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell told Andreasen he was concerned that after nine months, the defense was still waiting for an expert report. And once a notice of defense is filed, Campbell said, he will need time to respond, further delaying the case.

"I am concerned," Campbell said. "I have no idea what is causing this lengthy delay."

Firefighters and police found Bockholt's body after responding to the fire at the Wingate by Wyndham, 4716 Southern Hills Drive. According to court documents, Bockholt, 40, of Hinton, Iowa, and Henry had a romantic relationship prior to Henry being sentenced to prison in 2017, and she voluntarily met him at the hotel the night she died. Henry was identified on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the scene just after the fire.