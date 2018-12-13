SIOUX CITY -- A worker at a downtown Sioux City hotel has been charged in a scheme in which he allegedly agreed to split more than $32,000 in fraudulent credit card transactions with his manager.
Ethan Ehlers, 19, of Sioux City, was arrested Monday on charges of first-degree theft, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and unauthorized use of a credit card.
According to court documents, from May 14 to Sept. 8, Ehlers, who worked at the front desk of the Howard Johnson hotel, 707 Fourth St., fraudulently overcharged guests' credit cards. Once a guest's credit card had been charged, Ehlers would force a refund through the hotel's computer system onto his own personal credit card.
An investigation discovered that Ehlers charged and refunded $32,703, court documents said.
The investigation showed that Ehlers and his manager, who has not yet been arrested, came up with the scheme and agreed to split the profits. Ehlers admitted to the scheme and cooperated with investigators, court documents said.