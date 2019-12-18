Sioux City house red-tagged after early-morning fire

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City house was red-tagged early Wednesday after it was severely damaged by fire.
Sioux City firefighters were dispatched at 12:52 a.m. to the single-story residence at 2218 W. Sixth St. after a neighbor called 911 to report the fire.
The fire was confined to the kitchen area and was quickly extinguished, said Joe Rodriguez, Sioux City Fire Rescue deputy fire marshal. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours. Because of the severe damage, the house was deemed unsafe for occupation and red-tagged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The house was vacant, but no suspicious activity is suspected, Rodriguez said.