Sioux City house struck in drive-by shooting

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on the city's near north side Monday afternoon.
At 12:33 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots being fired from a vehicle in the 1600 block of Ingleside Ave.
Upon arrival, Sioux City community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said officers discovered that a house had been struck by gunfire. He said no injuries were reported.
According to McClure, police are seeking a green Ford Ranger pickup truck with dark tinted windows. The investigation is ongoing.
