SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are looking into the death of a woman who was found inside of a fire-damaged hotel room, Thursday night.
At approximately 9:24 p.m., police were called to Wingate by Wyndham, 4716 Southern Hills Drive, for a report of smoke coming from inside a hotel room.
Once inside, officers discovered Elizabeth Bockholt, 40, of Hinton, in the room. First-responders were unsuccessful when attempting life-saving efforts and Bockholt was declared dead at the scene.
Sioux City Police say details into the fire and death are ongoing. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of Bockholt's death.
No further information is being released at this time.