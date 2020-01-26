Sioux City juvenile jailed on felony weapons charges in connection with shooting incident

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City juvenile was arrested on felony firearms charges in the wee hours Thursday morning.

According to criminal complaints, after midnight Thursday the Sioux City Police Department was conducting surveillance on a house in the 1800 block of Douglas Street in connection with a shooting that had occurred in Sioux City a few hours earlier.

A 17-year-old Sioux City male was seen leaving a residence and was found to have a firearm in his jacket pocket. He attempted to flee on foot but was eventually taken to the ground and arrested.

Officers recovered a loaded Kimber Micro 9 Crimson 9mm handgun from a pocket in the male's jacket. The handgun was determined to have been stolen in Sioux City, and the male did not have a weapons carrying permit.

He faces charges including interference with official acts -- firearm, a class D felony, trafficking in stolen weapons, first offense, a class D felony and carrying a concealed or dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

He was held in the Juvenile Detention on $25,000 bond.

