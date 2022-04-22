Sioux City lawyer gets license suspended for two months

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday issued a 60-day license suspension for a Sioux City lawyer who was charged with domestic abuse and missed filing deadlines while representing a party in a case.

The court accepted a state grievance commission's stipulated findings that Scott Bixenman had violated state ethics rules. The commission had recommended that Bixenman receive a public reprimand.

In opting to suspend Bixenman's license rather than reprimand him, the Supreme Court justices noted that he has accepted responsibility for his actions and has received treatment for mental health conditions that played a role in his arrest, but they wished "to send a clear message" that domestic violence and other acts are not acceptable in the legal profession.

Bixenman was arrested in January 2020 after a disturbance at his home and charged with assault causing bodily injury, child endangerment and domestic abuse assault. He later entered into a deferred prosecution agreement in which he was admitted to the Woodbury County Veterans Treatment Court program, and upon successful completion the state agreed to dismiss the charges.

Bixenman self-reported his arrest to the Iowa Supreme Court Attorney Disciplinary Board, and said in his report that he suffers from anxiety and depression and those conditions contributed to the incident that led to his arrest and he was receiving services as part of a treatment program.

Bixenman also was cited for "lack of reasonable diligence" after failing to timely file responses and witness and exhibit lists in a 2018 case, made "half-hearted" responses to the opposing party and did not prepare a stipulated agreement as agreed in the case. His client eventually replaced him with another lawyer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.