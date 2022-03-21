Sioux City lawyer's license suspended for failing to respond to client

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday suspended a Sioux City lawyer's license for three years for repeatedly failing to respond to his client.

The court said that Brien O'Brien will have no possibility for reinstatement during the three-year suspension.

The suspension stems from a 2019 child custody case in which O'Brien agreed to represent the father and accepted a $2,750 retainer. After filing an answer in the case on the client's behalf, he never again spoke with his client or responded to messages. The client eventually had to hire another lawyer to represent him.

O'Brien has a history of disciplinary actions in Iowa and Nebraska.

The Nebraska Supreme Court disbarred him in 2002 for violating trust account rules and lying to disciplinary authorities during their investigation. The Iowa Supreme Court reciprocated that action by suspending O'Brien's license for three years.

After a 2004 conviction for failing to file Iowa income tax returns, O'Brien's license was suspended another six months. His license was temporarily suspended in 2021 for failing to respond in another disciplinary matter.

The supreme court publicly reprimanded O'Brien in 2017 for rules violations, and he has been privately reprimanded at least seven times, including for neglect and client communication failures.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.