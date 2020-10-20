Sioux City man accused carjackings pleads guilty to gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of two armed carjackings on the same night in Sioux City and South Sioux City pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge.

Jeremiah Shortenhaus, 27, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. As part of a plea agreement, he will receive a 15-year prison sentence. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation report is completed. Charges of carjacking, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle will be dismissed.

Shortenhaus stole the first vehicle July 27, 2019, after displaying a handgun and ordering the driver out of the car at a drive-up ATM in the 4600 block of Morningside Avenue in Sioux City.

The vehicle was later spotted by police in South Sioux City, where the driver sped away and subsequently abandoned the vehicle. While officers searched for the driver, they received a call about a carjacking involving a suspect matching Shortenhaus' description near 13th Street and Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City.