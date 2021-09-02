 Skip to main content
Sioux City man accused of breaking windows downtown pleads not guilty
Sioux City man accused of breaking windows downtown pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of shattering windows and glass doors at four downtown Sioux City buildings has pleaded not guilty.

Ryan Redler

Redler

Ryan Redler, 37, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of second-degree criminal mischief, interference with official acts and two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Redler is charged with using a claw hammer to break a window in the entry way of Prime Assisted Living, 725 Pearl St., on Aug. 8. Later in the night, according to court documents, he broke a window in the entry to the Gospel Mission Thrift Store, 215 W. Sixth St.; a window at the rear entry to the Sioux City Police Department, 601 Douglas St.; and several glass entry doors at the federal building, 320 Sixth St.

Redler cut himself on the broken glass and tracked blood into and around the buildings, and his bleeding wounds created an exposure danger to police, sheriff's deputies and emergency personnel, court documents said.

