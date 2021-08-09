 Skip to main content
Sioux City man accused of damaging downtown businesses
Sioux City man accused of damaging downtown businesses

Ryan Redler

Redler

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection with criminal mischief incidents that took place early Sunday morning in downtown Sioux City. 

The Sioux City Police Department said in a statement that Ryan Redler, 37, of Sioux City, is charged with four counts of second-degree criminal mischief, a class C felony, and two counts of assault by an inmate with bodily fluids, a class D felony. 

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Pearl St. for a male party who had damaged a glass window and entered a business. 

Redler allegedly left that business and damaged two more buildings. He was injured during the incidents, according to the statement. After receiving treatment for those injuries at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, he was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on Monday.

The statement said Redler is believed to have damaged four downtown businesses.

