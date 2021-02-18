 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City man accused of firing arrows at cops pleads not guilty
View Comments

Sioux City man accused of firing arrows at cops pleads not guilty

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to shooting arrows at police during a standoff.

Mitchell Smith mugshot

Smith

Mitchell Smith, 47, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault on a peace officer. He remains in custody on a $100,000 bond. His attorney, Craig Lane, has requested that the bond be reduced.

Officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Rustin Street on Dec. 1 for a disturbance in which Smith reportedly had threatened a neighbor's wife.

According to court documents, after a brief encounter with Smith, two officers were in the street preparing to leave when Smith walked around his house with a bow and arrow and fired an arrow over the head of one of the officers. The two drove about a block away and pulled over when Smith fired a second arrow, which hit the roof of a house near them.

Other officers were dispatched to the scene and attempted to make contact with Smith, who fired a third arrow that struck the roof of a house and an hour later shot a fourth arrow, which fell in the street.

Police eventually took custody of Smith after subduing him with nonlethal munitions and chemical agents and transported him to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for medical treatment and evaluation.

Sioux City man charged with attempted murder for firing arrows at officers
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Sioux City homicide suspect arrested in Alabama
Man arrested following shooting on Sioux City's Westside
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN: Huge changes in society needed to help Earth

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News