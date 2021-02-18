Sioux City man accused of firing arrows at cops pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to shooting arrows at police during a standoff.

Mitchell Smith, 47, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault on a peace officer. He remains in custody on a $100,000 bond. His attorney, Craig Lane, has requested that the bond be reduced.

Officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Rustin Street on Dec. 1 for a disturbance in which Smith reportedly had threatened a neighbor's wife.

According to court documents, after a brief encounter with Smith, two officers were in the street preparing to leave when Smith walked around his house with a bow and arrow and fired an arrow over the head of one of the officers. The two drove about a block away and pulled over when Smith fired a second arrow, which hit the roof of a house near them.

Other officers were dispatched to the scene and attempted to make contact with Smith, who fired a third arrow that struck the roof of a house and an hour later shot a fourth arrow, which fell in the street.