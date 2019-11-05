{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Monday on charges of conducting scams that cost victims $6,700.

Antonio Garcia, 36, is charged with commission of a specified unlawful activity, two counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree theft.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Garcia collected deposits from people and never performed the promised services or returned the money.

Garcia is accused of:

-- Collecting $700 on July 24, 2018, from a couple as a deposit to rent a Sioux City home that he did not have authority to rent.

-- Accepting $2,500 on Aug. 21, 2018, from a Sioux City man to perform roof repairs, though Garcia no longer worked for the company he said he represented. The work was never done.

-- Accepting $2,000 on Aug. 25, 2018, from a woman to help facilitate the sale of a house in Kinsley, Iowa, though he did not have authority to sell the home.

-- Collecting $500 on June 5 while posing as an electrician and telling the victim he would obtain permits to do the work on his Sioux City house. The work was never done.

-- Accepting $1,000 on Oct. 19 as a deposit from a couple to rent a home in Sioux City that Garcia did not have permission or authority to rent.

