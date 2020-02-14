Sioux City man accused of killing girl to stand trial in October

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is scheduled to stand trial this fall for the death of a 19-month-old girl.

District Judge Jeffrey Poulson on Thursday scheduled Tayvon Davis' trial for Oct. 27 in Woodbury County District Court. Davis' original Feb. 18 trial date had been continued last month to give attorneys more time to prepare for trial.

Davis, 23, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Davis would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. The other two charges carry 50-year prison sentences.

Davis is suspected of injuring his girlfriend's daughter numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018, when she was taken to a Sioux City hospital unresponsive and with "grave injuries." She died three days later at an Omaha hospital.