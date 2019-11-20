Sioux City man accused of receiving illegal drugs via mail faces 6 charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of receiving illegal drugs through the mail from California has been indicted in federal court on drug and gun charges.

A grand jury on Tuesday filed a six-count indictment charging Monee Yodprasit with three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and single counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Yodprasit, 42, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 4 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

According to a criminal complaint previously filed in the case, Yodprasit received 16 packages addressed to several aliases from June through October at his home in the 600 block of West Third Street. He was arrested Nov. 7 after officers executed a search warrant at his home.

According to the indictment, Yodprasit was in possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 280 grams or more of cocaine and an unspecified amount of heroin. He also had two 9mm handguns. The complaint said $15,000-$20,000 in cash also was found in the home.