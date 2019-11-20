Sioux City man accused of receiving illegal drugs via mail faces 6 charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of receiving illegal drugs through the mail from California has been indicted in federal court on drug and gun charges.
A grand jury on Tuesday filed a six-count indictment charging Monee Yodprasit with three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and single counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Yodprasit, 42, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 4 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.
You have free articles remaining.
According to a criminal complaint previously filed in the case, Yodprasit received 16 packages addressed to several aliases from June through October at his home in the 600 block of West Third Street. He was arrested Nov. 7 after officers executed a search warrant at his home.
According to the indictment, Yodprasit was in possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 280 grams or more of cocaine and an unspecified amount of heroin. He also had two 9mm handguns. The complaint said $15,000-$20,000 in cash also was found in the home.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service in October began investigating the large number of suspicious mailings being delivered to the Sioux City address. Authorities intercepted a package on Oct. 30 and found vacuum-sealed bags of meth weighing a total of nearly 10 pounds inside. The packages all had been shipped from a fictitious California company.
After his arrest, the complaint said, Yodprasit admitted to officers that he had received drugs and firearms through the mail.
Yodprasit was convicted of federal drug charges in 1999 in South Dakota, and he completed a 16-year federal prison sentence in 2015.