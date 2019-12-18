Sioux City man accused of selling copper stolen from wind turbines

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of selling copper that had been stolen from wind turbines near Marcus, Iowa.

Wiley Spencer, 23, faces charges of money laundering and accessory after the fact. According to court documents, he is suspected of selling copper at Compressed Steel in Sioux City in an attempt to conceal the identities of the two people suspected of stealing the copper.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An arrest warrant was issued for Spencer in October in Cherokee County and served on him Tuesday in the Woodbury County Jail. Spencer was then transported to Cherokee County.

Andrew Bock, 35, of Marcus, has pleaded not guilty in Cherokee County District Court to stealing the copper and other materials valued at $7,390 from nine wind turbine sites on Oct. 12 or 13.

Spencer was sentenced to five years in prison in July 2016 after pleading guilty to second-degree theft in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts in Sioux City. He was later granted parole from prison.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.