DENISON, Iowa -- A Sioux City man has been charged with stalking a Denison woman for several days before breaking into her home, handcuffing her and shocking her with a stun gun several times.

Chance Michaels also is accused of possessing dozens of fake debit and credit cards, driver's licenses and Social Security cards.

Assistant Crawford County Attorney Martha Sibbel on Tuesday filed charges of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, going armed with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, possession of burglar tools, stalking, stalking -- unauthorized use of GPS, obstruction of emergency communications, possession of a controlled substance and 37 counts of forgery.

Michaels, 49, is scheduled to be arraigned May 8 in Crawford County District Court.

According to court documents, Michaels used 12 different phone numbers and seven email addresses to contact the woman several times from March 7-17 and placed a GPS tracker on her car.

In the early morning hours of April 2, court documents said, Michaels, armed with a knife, broke into the woman's apartment and waited for her to come home. When the woman arrived, Michaels handcuffed her so she couldn't leave and shocked her six or seven times, telling her not to scream or he'd do it again. The shocks caused injuries to the woman's neck, back, shoulder and arm. At one point, the woman was able to call 911, and dispatchers heard her scream for help while Michaels told her to be quiet before the call was disconnected.

Later in the day, Denison police arrested Michaels after a traffic stop. Officers found 36 fake debit and credit cards, driver's licenses and Social Security cards, in addition to fentanyl inside the car.

Michaels is being charged as a habitual offender, an enhancement that increases prison sentences to15 years on each charge, because of his previous felony convictions.

Court documents show Michaels was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in Plymouth County in 1999 and domestic abuse and false imprisonment in Woodbury County in 2014.

In the Woodbury County case, Michaels was sentenced to six years in prison for forcing his estranged wife into a car and injuring her. After police found the couple at Chautauqua Park, Michaels jumped into the Missouri River to avoid arrest but was pulled from the water with the help of civilians in a boat.