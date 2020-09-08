Sioux City man armed with machete charged with arson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is in custody on suspicion of attempting to set a fire to a bedroom in which a woman and her son were trying to hide from him.

Cedrick Lawson, 31, was arrested Monday on charges of first-degree arson and domestic abuse assault.

According to court documents, Lawson was armed with a machete at a home in the 100 block of Bluff Street at approximately 11:54 p.m. Sunday as he tried to enter an upstairs bedroom in which a woman and her son had barricaded themselves.

Lawson put the nozzle of a gasoline can through the partially open door and began to pour gas inside. He then tore a piece of paper from a notebook, lighted it and attempted to throw it into the bedroom to start a fire, saying that the woman and child were "gonna burn," court documents said.

Lawson left the house before police officers arrived. He was later located near Cook Park and fled on foot before he was arrested.

The woman had minor cuts on her hand from the machete.

