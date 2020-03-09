Sioux City man arrested after barricading himself in bathroom, biting officers

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested early Saturday after police say he barricaded himself inside a bathroom with his children and told them that officers planned to kill them.

Joshue Tafolla also is charged with biting two officers during his arrest and smashing a mirror over an officer's head.

Tafolla, 35, was charged with three counts of assaulting an officer, two counts of child endangerment and one count of interference with official acts. All are aggravated misdemeanors.

Officers responded at about 2:22 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at a house in the 300 block of South John Street, where they encountered Tafolla, who after engaging officers outside, ran into the house and locked himself and his children, ages 11 and 4 years, inside a bathroom.

According to court documents, while officers attempted to negotiate with him, Tafolla, who they believed was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine, began to destroy the bathroom and told the children the officers were going to shoot him. He later told the 11-year-old that police were going to shoot and kill them.