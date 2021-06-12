Sioux City man arrested after burglary, theft at Siouxland Federal Credit Union satellite branch

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- A Sioux City man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Siouxland Federal Credit Union satellite branch at the Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City.

In the early hours Friday, Dakota County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the credit union branch "for multiple burglar alarms," according to a press release from the sheriff's office. On arrival, deputies found the spot where someone had accessed the credit union from within the Tyson office building.

Deputies located a man "within the immediate area of the bank" and took him into custody. They also located a red fabric bag with an undetermined amount of cash that had been taken from a vault at the credit union, according to the press release.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Mike-Akeen Obed of Sioux City.

He was transported to the Dakota County Jail on charges including burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespassing and possession of burglar's tools.

The South Sioux City Police Department assisted the Dakota County Sheriff's Department.

