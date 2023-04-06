SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is in custody after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase on city streets in a stolen car early Thursday.

According to court documents, at 12:51 a.m. at West 19th Street and Hamilton Boulevard, officers spotted a car matching the description of one reported stolen in South Sioux City and reported the license plate number, which they learned did not match the vehicle.

The officers initiated a traffic stop, and the driver sped away, leading police on a chase that lasted several minutes and reached speeds more than 25 mph above posted speed limits. During the chase, the driver threw 6 grams of a substance that was later recovered and tested positive as methamphetamine out the car's window.

After the driver stopped the car, officers determined it was the stolen vehicle from South Sioux City. The driver, identified as Justin Cates, admitted to smoking methamphetamine and marijuana and failed a field sobriety test. He refused to submit to chemical testing, court documents said.

Cates, 31, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on felony charges of second-degree theft and eluding and misdemeanor charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license revoked. His bond has been set at $7,500.