SHELDON, Iowa -- A Sioux City man was injured after a firecracker blew up in his face.
The O'Brien County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced the arrest of Shaun Arispe, who had called on to report that a firecracker exploded in his face while on a county gravel road near Sheldon on Sunday.
A Sheldon Police Department officer responded to the 4800 block of 270th Street and found Arispe, 27, who temporarily lost his sight and had minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital in Sheldon, and the sheriff's office arrested him for lighting a large consumer firework outside the legal timeframe to use fireworks.
The state Legislature in 2017 gave cities and counties the power to allow fireworks discharge for the first time in eight decades. The widest timeframe allowed by law for consumer-grade fireworks runs from June 1 through July 8, and again for New Year's celebrations.