Sioux City man arrested after gun incident at gas station, police pursuit

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Saturday after reportedly brandishing a gun and threatening people at a west side gas station, then leading police on a car chase.

At around 3:26 p.m. Saturday, Sioux City Police were called to Sam's Mini Mart, 923 West Seventh St., where a man had reportedly displayed a gun and threatened people, according to a press release from the police department.

Officers found a man matching this description in a car a short distance away and attempted to apprehend him. He refused officers' commands and started driving away as the officer was attempting to remove him. The officer was dragged a short distance by the suspect's car and suffered minor injuries.

The officer recognized the suspect as 26-year-old Austin M. Tanner of Sioux City. Tanner already had active felony arrest warrants for probation violations.

Sioux City Police officers and the Woodbury County Sheriff's office pursued Tanner, who struck several parked cars and a car in traffic. No injuries were reported in these collisions.

The pursuit ended when Tanner lost control of his vehicle on the Interstate 29 ramp from Virginia Street, and he was taken into custody.