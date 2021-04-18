 Skip to main content
Sioux City man arrested after gun incident at gas station, police pursuit
Sioux City man arrested after gun incident at gas station, police pursuit

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Saturday after reportedly brandishing a gun and threatening people at a west side gas station, then leading police on a car chase. 

At around 3:26 p.m. Saturday, Sioux City Police were called to Sam's Mini Mart, 923 West Seventh St., where a man had reportedly displayed a gun and threatened people, according to a press release from the police department. 

Officers found a man matching this description in a car a short distance away and attempted to apprehend him. He refused officers' commands and started driving away as the officer was attempting to remove him. The officer was dragged a short distance by the suspect's car and suffered minor injuries. 

The officer recognized the suspect as 26-year-old Austin M. Tanner of Sioux City. Tanner already had active felony arrest warrants for probation violations. 

Sioux City Police officers and the Woodbury County Sheriff's office pursued Tanner, who struck several parked cars and a car in traffic. No injuries were reported in these collisions. 

The pursuit ended when Tanner lost control of his vehicle on the Interstate 29 ramp from Virginia Street, and he was taken into custody. 

Tanner was arrested on his warrants, interference with official acts causing injury, eluding and multiple traffic violations. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $22,000 bond. 

The weapon allegedly displayed at Sam's Mini Mart has not been located and is thought to have been thrown out of the car during the pursuit. Officers on Saturday were searching the pursuit route looking for anything that might've been thrown from the car. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

